Lake Lawn Resort completes first phase of $10 million renovation project

Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan announced that it has completed the first phase of its $10 million room renovation project.

Guests are now able to stay in renovated rooms in two of the resort’s five main lodge buildings.

Scheduled for completion in early summer, the renovation project encompasses the 222 guest rooms and public spaces within the main lodge of Lake Lawn Resort.

“We are excited to announce the anticipated unveiling of the first phase of our extensive room renovation project,” said Lynn Ketterhagen, general manager of Lake Lawn Resort. “This momentous occasion signifies a major milestone in our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. Each meticulously designed room exudes the captivating charm and serene ambiance of lakeside living, and we cannot contain our excitement as we extend a warm invitation to visitors to rediscover the breathtaking beauty of Delavan Lake at Lake Lawn Resort.”

“The completion of this phase marks a exemplifies the resort’s ongoing commitment to excellence and ensures that Lake Lawn remains a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike for years to come,” Dave Sekeres, chief operating officer of Delavan Lake Lawn Management.