Kriete Group to occupy former Johnson Bank building in downtown Milwaukee

Kriete Group will occupy the former Johnson Bank building downtown. A sign permit application filed with the city proposes swapping out the old Johnson Bank logos with signs that say Kriete Truck Center. The building's new owner, Michael Levine, confirmed Kriete Group would be leasing the space. He declined further comment. Kriete Group is headquartered at 614 N. Broadway, on the same block as the former Johnson Bank building. The company did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. Racine-based Johnson Financial Group sold the building , located at 329-331 E. Wisconsin Ave., last month after consolidating its Milwaukee operations into a new space at Cathedral Place downtown. An investors group led by Levine bought the building for $1.3 million. Shortly after the time of purchase, Levine said he was looking for a new office tenant to take over the space. "I bought the building because I think it's a beautiful building, in great condition, on a prominent corner," Levine said in an email at the time. "I have not finalized plans for re-leasing the space but am hopeful to find a great business or businesses to occupy the building." The building totals 17,000 square feet and has an assessed value of $1.51 million, according to city records. It was built in 1870. Kriete is a third-generation family-owned business founded in 1951. It has truck centers in Fond du Lac, Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, Mauston, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Stevens Point and Tomahawk. According to its website, the company employs more than 60 master technicians, 25 outside parts and service support representatives and 40 territory managers. It sells Volvo, Mack and Hino trucks.