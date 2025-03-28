Log In
People in the News

Komatsu America Corp. announces CEO transition

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Komatsu Mining Corp.'s headquarters campus is located at 311 E. Greenfield Ave. in Milwaukee's Harbor District.
Komatsu Mining Corp.'s headquarters campus is located at 311 E. Greenfield Ave. in Milwaukee's Harbor District.
Learn more about:
Komatsu America Corp.Komatsu Ltd.Rod BullRod Schrader

Chicago-based Komatsu America Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., announced this week the forthcoming retirement of chairman and CEO Rod Schrader.

Schrader plans to step down from his role on March 31 and fully retire on June 30.

Since joining Komatsu in 1987 as a product manager, Schrader has held various roles within the company covering marketing, sales, and management. In 2015, he was appointed senior executive officer of Komatsu Ltd., which is headquartered in Tokyo.

Rod Schrader

He has served as chairman and CEO of Komatsu America Corp. since 2012, where he oversees the company’s manufacturing footprint along with product distribution for construction, forestry, mining and utility equipment, technology, and services.

“I want to thank Rod Schrader for his outstanding leadership and commitment to Komatsu over the past 38 years,” said Hiroyuki Ogawa, president and representative director, CEO of Komatsu Ltd. “His contributions have been innumerous, and we congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement.”

Rod Bull has been named Schrader’s successor. He’ll become Komatsu America’s next CEO on April 1.

Rod Bull

Bull will primarily be based in Chicago, but he will also have an office in Milwaukee where he’ll work part-time.

Bull has been with Komatsu since 2011 and has held numerous senior leadership roles, including general manager of the western U.S. region, vice president and general manager of loader parts and vice president and general manager of the North America Mining Division.

“Komatsu has a strong legacy of innovation and excellence, and I am honored to step into the role of CEO,” said Bull. “I look forward to working with our employees, customers, dealers and other partners to build on our success and continue driving growth in the years ahead.”

More coverage of Komatsu:

