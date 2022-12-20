Komatsu to acquire German manufacturer of mining equipment

The GHH MK-42 truck is seen operating underground. (Photo: Business Wire)

Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp. announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire Gelsenkirchen, Germany-based manufacturer GHH Group GmbH (GHH). GHH manufactures underground mining, tunneling and special civil engineering equipment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Komatsu will add GHH’s factories and rebuild facilities in key markets. “We are very excited about this acquisition

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

