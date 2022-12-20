Komatsu to acquire German manufacturer of mining equipment

Milwaukee-based Komatsu Mining Corp. announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire Gelsenkirchen, Germany-based manufacturer GHH Group GmbH (GHH). GHH manufactures underground mining, tunneling and special civil engineering equipment. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, Komatsu will add GHH’s factories and rebuild facilities in key markets. “We are very excited about this acquisition as it represents a great opportunity for Komatsu to expand its offerings for underground mining equipment and accelerate new product development through synergies with Komatsu’s existing team and product offerings,” said Peter Salditt, president and CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp. “By adding GHH’s factories and rebuild facilities in key markets in Europe, South Africa, India and Chile, we also aim to strengthen production and service capabilities for our customers.” GHH offers a wide range of equipment focused on loaders and articulated dump trucks in the mid-seam mass mining, narrow vein and low-profile market segments. The company also supports customers with aftermarket parts and service support through the entire life of each machine. “GHH is excited to be able to start a new journey with a strong player in the mining world. This opens huge doors for our people and our products to develop further and grow beyond what we could have hoped for,” said Dr. Jan Petzold, CEO of GHH Group. “This is the next logical step in becoming a true global player and we look forward to becoming part of the Komatsu family.” The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2023. [caption id="attachment_548057" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Photo of Komatsu Mining Corp.'s Milwaukee headquarters campus.[/caption]
