United Steelworkers will see wage increases with new Komatsu labor contract

Komatsu Mining Corp.
has entered a new labor contract with its unionized workers in the Milwaukee area who are represented by the United Steelworkers
.
Earlier this month, dozens of United Steelworkers took part in solidarity walks
to show support for members who were negotiating a new contract with Komatsu.
The demonstrations, which were not an official strike, took place near Komatsu’s South Harbor Campus at 401 E. Greenfield Ave. in Milwaukee and at the company’s Oak Creek distribution center at 10001 S. Howell Ave.
Union members negotiated several items including benefits, wages and vacation time, according to Brad Dorff
, sub-district director for USW District 7, who spoke previously to BizTimes Milwaukee.
"The new agreement includes improvements to work/life balance and paid parental leave for new parents," Dorff said on Wednesday. "Members will see wage increases ranging from 15% up to 30% over the life of the four year agreement."
There are approximately 380 steelworkers who are part of USW Local 1114 and work at Komatsu.
"Komatsu is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on a new labor contract with United Steelworkers Local 1114," an announcement from the company says. "This contract reflects our shared goals and dedication to building a workplace that fosters growth and success for everyone at Komatsu. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with our employees and stakeholders to continue creating value together."