Kohl’s to reopen most Wisconsin stores Friday

Kohl’s Corp. will reopen 34 of its 41 Wisconsin stores on Friday, May 22, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced Thursday.

The remaining seven stores, located in Madison, Appleton, Darboy, Racine and Janesville, will reopen Tuesday, May 26, in accordance with stay-at-home restrictions in those municipalities.

Kohl’s began reopening stores in select states in early May, after closing all 1,150 locations nationwide on March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of earlier this week, Kohl’s had reopened 50% of its stores nationwide.

During the company’s first quarter earnings call Tuesday morning, chief executive officer Michelle Gass said that as stores have been reopening, those locations are doing 50 to 60 percent of the productivity that the company would typically see during this time of year.

Kohl’s sales dropped significantly in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the temporary store closures, resulting in a net loss of $541 million.

The company has implemented a number of new health and safety protocols at reopened stores including limited store hours, social distancing measures, increased cleaning and sanitization, as well as mandatory wellness and temperature checks and proper PPE for employees. In early April, Kohl’s launched free curbside pick-up for online orders at most stores nationwide and will continue that service as stores reopen.

A complete list of Kohl’s new safety measures is available here.

