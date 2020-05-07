Kohl’s reopening stores in 10 more states

25% of stores will open by next week, CEO says

Kohl’s Corp. has announced plans to reopen store locations in 10 states, as part of what it calls a “phased approach” to reopening amidst the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Starting May 11, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer will reopen all stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, and the majority of stores in Florida and Tennessee. They join stores that Kohl’s reopened earlier this week in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.

The company has implemented a number of new health and safety protocols at reopened stores including limited store hours, social distancing measures, increased cleaning and sanitization, as well as mandatory wellness and temperature checks and proper PPE for employees. A complete list of Kohl’s new safety measures is available here.

“We are taking an informed, measured approach based on a number of factors to reopen our stores on a phased timeline, with about 25% of our stores open by next week,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “As we reopen and operate in a new environment, I want to thank our associates and customers for their ongoing loyalty and support. We’re thrilled to have you back. ”

Kohl’s will continue to assess “the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness, and consumer sentiment” in determining where and how to reopen additional stores in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.

Kohl’s temporarily closed all 1,100 stores in 49 states on March 19, originally through at least April 1, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The closure was later extended until further notice.

In early April, Kohl’s launched free curbside pick-up for online orders at most stores nationwide. The limited-contact service is available daily from 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and will continue as stores reopen.

