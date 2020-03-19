All Kohl’s stores to close until April

Kohl’s is temporarily closing its 1,100 stores in 49 states due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced Thursday afternoon.

All Kohl’s stores will close at 7 p.m. local time tonight and remain closed at least through April 1, said chief executive officer Michelle Gass in a statement.

“We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Gass. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

The decision comes after Kohl’s closed only some retail locations and limited hours of operation, even as many big box retailers shut down their entire store footprint.

Kohl’s said further updates and news about store reopenings will be posted on its website.