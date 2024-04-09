Kohl’s donates $5 million to Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Kohl’s Corp. announced plans on Tuesday to donate $5 million over three years to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a national organization aimed at improving children’s health in the United States.

The pledge renews the company’s support of the organization, which it describes as a nonprofit partner, while also providing additional financial support for the company’s Kohl’s Healthy at Home initiative, a press release states.

Founded in 2005, the Alliance for a Healthier Generation is a children’s health organization that advances equitable whole child health and has reached more than 31 million young people and 54,000 schools across the country, according to its website. This most recent donation follows previous donations to the nonprofit by Kohl’s. The company donated $2 million to the alliance in 2019, and another $5 million in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Launched in 2019, Healthy at Home emphasizes health equity and works in partnership with schools and community partners to provide physical and mental well-being resources.

“Creating healthier communities and supporting family wellness are cornerstones of Kohl’s philanthropic work, and we are proud to continue our work alongside Alliance for a Healthier Generation to make this a reality,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Through our partnership, we are bridging the gap between educators and families by providing essential educational tips and resources for youth to establish healthy lifestyles from a young age. Together, we can ensure that future generations have the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain their physical and mental health while living happy lives.”

The partnership is centered around Kohl’s Healthy at Home initiative, which provides a collection of tools in English and Spanish tailored to families on topics such as eating healthy, staying active, mental well-being, social-emotional health, identifying stressful feelings, and more.

- Advertisement -

New this year, Alliance for a Healthier Generation will launch the Healthy at Home Playbook for Schools, which provides schools with the necessary resources to be named one of America’s Healthiest Schools, the release states.

The designation is awarded to schools that prioritize improving the well-being of students and their communities across a variety of categories. Currently, nearly 3,000 schools have been honored with the America’s Healthiest Schools recognition by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Schools across the country can still apply for this year’s America’s Healthiest Schools awards. Applications are available at healthiergeneration.org until April 16.

“We are honored to continue our collaboration with Kohl’s and further our mission of supporting families in staying active, healthy, and resilient in mind and body,” said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. “Ongoing support from Kohl’s underscores our shared commitment to enhancing community well-being and ensuring that families and schools remain in partnership on the path to living healthier, happier lives.”

Since the partnership began, Kohl’s has provided more than $12 million in funding to the alliance. Over the past five years, this funding has allowed Kohl’s and the nonprofit, to, among other things: expand and scale Kohl’s Healthy at Home program to provide a multimedia hub of proven tips, activities, and resources for parents and caregivers; provide resources to help students improve their mental health by recognizing and managing stress, social pressures and emotions; and engage more than 30,000 schools, districts, and community organizations with health and wellness resources for educators and families.

Kohl’s national nonprofit partners – Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and National Alliance on Mental Illness – are funded through Kohl’s Cares Goods for Good merchandise, along with Kohl’s Giving programs and partnerships with select nonprofits.

The merchandise program has raised nearly $430 million since its inception more than 20 years ago; 100% of the net profits from the sale of Kohl’s Cares books and plush toys has been given to nonprofits that support the health and wellness of families nationwide.