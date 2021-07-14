Kohl’s giving $5 million to expand family wellness initiative

Kohl’s announced it is donating $5 million over the next three years to the nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation to expand the company’s family wellness initiative.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer and Oregon-based nonprofit organization have partnered since 2019 on the Kohl’s Healthy at Home program, which works with schools and community organizations to help families build healthy habits at home.

Kohl’s made an initial $2 million investment in Healthier Generation to launch Healthy at Home as part of its larger shift in philanthropic focus toward holistic family health and wellness.

In two years, the program has reached 3.8 million families and more than 12,000 schools. Of those schools, 71% receive federal funding to help serve a high concentration of low-income students. Kohl’s new $5 million gift will continue its support of the program, with new investments in the expansion of Spanish-language materials, digital tools and building culturally responsive partnerships.

“I’m incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Healthier Generation as we together commit to strengthening and improving family health and wellness for communities nationwide,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “This multi-year donation will allow Kohl’s and Healthier Generation to expand the reach of the Kohl’s Healthy at Home initiative and help many children and families navigate challenges faced through the back-to-school season and throughout the year.”

According to a 2020 survey conducted by Healthier Generation, 78% of parents exposed to Kohl’s Healthy at Home resources feel more equipped to practice healthy habits at home, while 83% of educators surveyed feel more equipped to support families in practicing healthy habits.

“Healthier Generation is honored to strengthen its partnership with Kohl’s to equitably support the health and well-being of children and families, especially as we move forward together in recovery from the pandemic,” said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer of Healthier Generation. “Over the next three years, Kohl’s support of Healthy at Home will result in simple solutions, tips, and resources to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for families, with a special investment being made by Kohl’s in communities experiencing the deepest health inequities.”

The donation is funded through the retailer’s Kohl’s Cares program, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations.