Investor buys former St. Francis Brewery building, seeking brewpub tenant

Franklin-based Sunset Investors Group has purchased the former St. Francis Brewery building, and is looking for a new tenant to fill the empty structure. According to state records, an affiliate of Sunset acquired the building,…

Franklin-based Franklin-based Sunset Investors Group has purchased the former St. Francis Brewery building, and is looking for a new tenant to fill the empty structure. According to state records, an affiliate of Sunset acquired the building, located at 3815-3825 Kinnickinnic Ave. in St. Francis, for approximately $1.43 million. St. Francis Brewery closed its doors in fall 2019 after about a decade of operation. A few months later, the brewery's owners transferred the brewery property to a lender to avoid foreclosure. Kendall Breunig, principal of Sunset, said he recently bought the building from that lender, Chicago-based Byline Bank. "I will start looking for a tenant now that I closed (on the property)," Breunig said. "The hope is it will continue to operate as a brewpub, the same way it was before." The property is assessed at $1.8 million, according to Milwaukee County records. Breunig said he likes the building and its location. "I think that it can be successful, so I'm hoping to come up with a good tenant for it," he said.