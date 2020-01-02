Former St. Francis Brewery building ownership transferred to lender

Brewery closed last year

By
Alex Zank
-
Credit: Google
Credit: Google

The building where St. Francis Brewery once operated has been handed over to lenders in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state records.

The records show that Lily Pond LLC C Series, which lists an address in Schaumburg, Illinois, acquired the brewery building at 3815-3825 Kinnickinnic Ave. in St. Francis, from Lakeside Village Square LLC, an affiliate of the brewery. The total value of the property transferred was $1.46 million.

St. Francis Brewery closed its doors last fall after about a decade of operation. The brewery’s phone number has since been disconnected.

The building’s new owners couldn’t immediately be reached.

However, the city will not be without its own microbrewery. Around the same time St. Francis Brewery closed its doors, Faklandia Brewing was laying plans to open up a brewery and tap room in another building, at 2525 E. Crawford Ave. Faklandia’s owners said they were aiming to open in the spring.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.