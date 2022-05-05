Indiana manufacturer expanding into former Vollrath Co. facility in Menomonee Falls

By
Ashley Smart
-
Indiana-based Casting Cleaning Resources, a manufacturer that serves the foundry industry, is moving into the facility formerly occupied by Vollrath Co. in Menomonee Falls. In February, BizTimes reported the sale of the former Vollrath Co.…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

