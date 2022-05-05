Indiana manufacturer expanding into former Vollrath Co. facility in Menomonee Falls

Indiana-based Casting Cleaning Resources, a manufacturer that serves the foundry industry, is moving into the facility formerly occupied by Vollrath Co. in Menomonee Falls. In February, BizTimes reported the sale of the former Vollrath Co.…

In February, BizTimes reported the sale of the former Vollrath Co. facility at W140 N8700 Lilly Road for $3.5 million to TKL Properties LLC, an affiliate of Westfield, Indiana-based Frakes Industrial. The move into the Lilly Road facility will allow Casting Cleaning Resources to expand their operations to meet increased demand within their industry. The company provides post-mold cleaning of iron castings to manufacturers in Iowa, Illinois and South Carolina. According to a press release from the Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership, Casting Cleaning Resources selected Wisconsin as the site of their expansion due to its proximity to chain partners, a skilled workforce and a high concentration of local manufacturing companies. "Wisconsin and the greater Milwaukee area are the perfect fit to go along with our company and operations. The state not only has a strong background in manufacturing but also offers attractive incentives for new businesses coming to Wisconsin. It was a very easy decision to make to expand operations here," said Billy Robinson, controller at Casting Cleaning Resources. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project by authorizing up to $200,000 in performance-based tax credits over the next three years if the company creates at least 39 new jobs and invests at least $4 million in capital expenditures. The actual amount of tax credits Casting Cleaning Resources will receive is contingent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project. Milwaukee 7 worked with Casting Cleaning Resources while the company was making a final decision on its new location. "Casting Cleaning Resources is a thriving, family-owned company that we are thrilled to see land in southeastern Wisconsin," said Rebecca Gries, M7 director of corporate attraction and expansion. "The M7 region continues to attract growth-orientated manufacturing companies and add to the strong and diverse supply chain found here."