Former Vollrath Co. Menomonee Falls facility purchased by Indiana company

The former Vollrath Co. facility at W140 N8700 Lilly Road in Menomonee Falls has been purchased for $3.5 million by an Indiana company, state records show. The assessed value for the property is listed at $2.1 million. Vollrath Co. closed the Menomonee Falls facility in December of 2021 , citing a need to "streamline" the company's manufacturing footprint. The Sheboygan-based company is a food service equipment and supplies manufacturer. Vollrath has now sold the facility to TKL Properties LLC, an affiliate of Westfield, Indiana-based Frakes Industrial. The agent for TKL Properties is listed as Todd Robinson, who is the president of both Frakes Industrial and Robinson Industries. Frakes Industrial is a Westfield, Indiana-based manufacturing company. The company specializes in CNC machining, welding, and plate fabrication of heavy equipment parts. Robinson was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday afternoon. According to his LinkedIn page, Robinson has a background in manufacturing industries with a focus on industrial mechanics and maintenance technology.