Former Vollrath Co. Menomonee Falls facility purchased by Indiana company

By
Ashley Smart
-
The former Vollrath Co. building on Lilly Road in Menomonee Falls. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The former Vollrath Co. building on Lilly Road in Menomonee Falls. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The former Vollrath Co. facility at W140 N8700 Lilly Road in Menomonee Falls has been purchased for $3.5 million by an Indiana company, state records show. The assessed value for the property is listed at…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display