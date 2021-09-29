Vollrath Co. to close Menomonee Falls facility, lay off 51 employees

Sheboygan-based Vollrath Co. will close its Menomonee Falls facility and lay off 51 employees, according to a notice filed with the state of Wisconsin. The foodservice equipment and supplies manufacturer expects to close the facility…

Vollrath Co. will close its Menomonee Falls facility and lay off 51 employees, according to a notice filed with the state of Wisconsin. The foodservice equipment and supplies manufacturer expects to close the facility at W140 N8700 Lilly Road on Dec. 10. After the facility closes, Vollrath will permanently eliminate 38 full-time employees and 13 temporary employees, according to the notice. The positions held by laid off employees include operators, tool and die makers, engineers, managers, supervisors, technicians, material coordinators and more. None of the affected employees are represented by a union, according to the notice. "After an in-depth analysis of all Vollrath manufacturing facilities, The Vollrath Company has made the difficult decision to close its Menomonee Falls facility," Vollrath Co. said in a statement. "The decision was taken after a thorough evaluation, which clearly showed the need to streamline the company's manufacturing footprint and processes to remain competitive long term." Vollrath Co. has a history stretching back to 1874, when it was called Sheboygan Cast Steel Co. and manufactured enameled cast iron utensils. The company has gradually expanded its kitchen product line to more than 10,000 SKUs. It now has 12 locations and about 1,300 employees worldwide.