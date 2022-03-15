Immersive ‘Beyond Monet’ art exhibit coming to the Wisconsin Center this fall

Following the successful and twice-extended run of ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ last year, there’s another immersive art exhibit coming to downtown Milwaukee.

‘Beyond Monet’ will open this fall at the Wisconsin Center, featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the “Water Lillies” series, “Impression, Sunrise,” and “Poppy Field,” according to a news release Tuesday.

Pre-sale registration for first access to tickets is now open via the exhibit’s website. Exhibit dates have yet to be announced. ‘Beyond Monet’ is currently touring in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to stop in Miami, Honolulu, Calgary and Ottawa, according to its website.

Behind the experience are creative directors Mathieu St-Arnaud and Félix Fradet-Faguy and their team at Montreal-based Normal Studio. They are also the creators of ‘Beyond Van Gogh,’ which sold nearly 200,000 tickets over seven months at the Wisconsin Center, emerging as the highest grossing event in the Wisconsin Center District’s history.

Originally scheduled to run July through mid-September, the exhibit was extended first through Oct. 31 and later through early January, in an effort to capture holiday-season demand.

Both ‘Beyond Monet’ and ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ are produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, with offices in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. The company sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally for ‘Beyond Van Gogh.’