‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit in Milwaukee ends Friday, with 196,000 total tickets sold

After a highly successful seven-month run, the ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive art exhibit wraps tomorrow at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

As of Thursday, 196,000 tickets have been sold since the attraction opened in July. Tickets are still available for the exhibit’s final two days through its website.

Beyond Van Gogh was originally scheduled to run through mid-September, but WCD twice extended it – first through Oct. 31 and later through early January, in an effort to capture holiday-season demand. However, the exhibit comes to an end two days earlier than originally advertised. Those who purchased tickets for Jan. 8 and 9 should exchange or request a refund prior to close on Jan. 7, according to WCD.

Beyond Van Gogh is the highest grossing event in the Wisconsin Center District’s history. Milwaukee has also become one of the exhibit’s highest-grossing, if not the highest-grossing, market for Beyond Van Gogh, said Marty Brooks, CEO of WCD in an August interview with BizTimes.

Beyond Van Gogh features more than 300 of the iconic artist’s works. It was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It toured Europe before coming to North America in recent years.

Its successful run has opened the door to a new realm of entertainment offerings at the Wisconsin Center. Brooks said the venue has received a number of inquiries from promoters of similar types of experiential art exhibits. The venue has also been making some calls of its own.

“(It’s) a new type of content for us and one we hope to be able to exploit for years to come,” he said.