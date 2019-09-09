Illing Company to relocate to new Germantown facility

Germantown-based plastic container distributor Illing Co. plans to relocate to a new 240,000-square-foot building in the village, according to plan commission documents.

The new facility would be near Rockfield and Golderndale Roads, about three-quarters of a mile east of Interstate 41. The site is a little more than two miles from the company’s current headquarters along Maple Road.

Illing’s new facility would be part of a planned industrial development by The Dickman Co. that also includes a 130,000-square-foot multi-tenant building and a future 117,000-square-foot building as well. The plan commission is set to review a certified survey map and site development and building plans for the project on Monday evening.

The commission originally signed off on rezoning for the property at its July meeting. At the time, plans submitted by Briohn Building Corp. indicated a company within Germantown was considering the site but did not name Illing.

The most recent plans say Illing would relocate by June 2020.

Illing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Village documents say the company would have 60 to 70 employees at the site initially and potentially up to 110.

Illing is a distributor of plastic containers with limited production. The company’s products include containers, tubes, pails and buckets, drums and barrels, totes, paint cans and caps and closures. Illing serves both industrial and consumer markets.