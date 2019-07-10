Germantown panel endorses planned 240,500-square-foot industrial building

The latest proposed industrial development near the Holy Hill Road/I-41 interchange in Germantown has cleared its initial hurdle with village officials.

Members of the village’s Plan Commission on Monday evening endorsed a proposed rezoning of a 45.5-acre site at the southwest corner of Rockfield Road and Goldendale Road, which would allow construction of a nearly 240,500-square-foot industrial building. The rezoning request was submitted by Samuel D. Dickman of Central Land Company III LLC, agent for GGWW LLC, which is registered to the property’s owner, William Wetterau.

The proposed industrial facility would be constructed on the northern 20 acres of the property for an unnamed company that’s looking to expand its operations. The building could also accommodate a 75,000-square-foot addition to the east. Two more buildings, each at 130,000 square feet, could be developed on the southern 25 acres as part of a second phase.

A Plan Commission report indicates the company looking to locate there is a client of Milwaukee commercial real estate broker The Dickman Co., which Dickman operates. It is already located in Germantown but is looking for a place to expand its operations.

The building would be used as a distribution facility for plastic containers with some limited onsite production. The company anticipates it would have 60-70 employees at first, but could increase that number to 110. It would be in operation 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some potential operations on Saturdays as well.

The proposed rezoning will need Village Board approval.

A representative of The Dickman Co. did not respond to a request for comment.

If approved and eventually constructed, this 240,500-square-foot facility would mark the latest industrial project in a growing area of Germantown that was once largely used as farmland.

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group is in the midst of building up its Gateway Corporate Park, located at W210 N12800 Gateway Crossing. The park is anchored by a 706,000-square-foot Briggs & Stratton building. It will soon have two additional roughly 200,000-square-foot facilities there, one of which is being leased by Kansas City-based Smart Warehousing.

Just east of that park, near the corner of Holy Hill and Goldendale roads, Keller Inc. is building a new 100,000-square-foot industrial building that will serve as the new headquarters for Menomonee Falls-based Dielectric Corp.