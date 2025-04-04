Log In
Manufacturing

Sussex-based Bevco Engineering Co. acquired by New Berlin-based IEWC

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Bevco Engineering Co.'s Sussex headquarters.
Sussex-based manufacturer Bevco Engineering Co. has been acquired by New Berlin-based IEWC for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed on March 31. Bevco designs and builds electrical control systems and panels for the industrial, health care and electric vehicle markets. The company has approximately 100 employees. IEWC is a global distributor of electric wire, cable

