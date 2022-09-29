Here are the 5 fastest growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin

After a two-year hiatus, the Future 50 program returned this year to recognize the fastest growing privately-owned businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

BizTimes Media celebrated all 50 companies during a luncheon Thursday, including announcing the five fastest growing companies in the region. BizTimes partnered with MMAC on the program, which was supported by presenting sponsor Old National Bank and by UW-Parkside, as a sponsor.

Combined, the 50 companies recognized this year added 1,171 jobs since 2019 and grew revenue nearly $1 billion, representing a 32% increase in employment and a jump of 51% in revenue.

The Fast 5 companies grew their employment 60% and their combined revenue increased more than 84%.

The Future 50 companies are profiled in detail in the latest issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Here are a few highlights from the Fast 5:

Doral Corp.: A provider of machinery moving and rigging, material handing and metal fabrication service to the food and beverage, construction and manufacturing industries. Scott Doro, president and chief executive officer of Doral, said identifying new market segments and investing in new equipment helped the company grow. “We’re always investing in new equipment and technology for the shop and the field. This will provide opportunities to stay competitive in the coming years,” Doro said.Doral was the subject of the cover story in the Sept. 26 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Bevco Engineering Co.: Designs and builds electrical control systems and panels for the industrial and health care markets. Chris Shult, CEO of Bevco, said the company continues to see opportunities in the markets it serves. “As the workforce shortage continues, we are seeing more opportunities from companies looking to outsource so that they can focus on their core competency, which typically does not include building control panels,” Shult said.

MARS Solutions Group: A technical staffing and consulting firm that helps clients hire top-tier talent in tech-related fields. Rashi Khosla, president and owner, said being people- and culture-first has helped fuel the company’s growth. “MARS has been successful year after year due to the innovative process, services and mindset that it embodies. Our vision is to stay in lockstep with the pace of digital transformation and the advent of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the many ways it changes our lives,” Khosla said.

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware: A supplier of building materials and hardware to contractors and homeowners. Eli Bliffert, owner of Bliffert Lumber, said “extraordinary service” has heled fuel the company’s growth along with low interest rates making it easier to borrow for projects. “The biggest opportunity for growth is geographically. Our existing footprint sits in southeastern Wisconsin, but there is demand for construction all across the state of Wisconsin,” Bliffert said.