Idina Menzel, voice of Elsa in ‘Frozen,’ to perform at Baird Center grand opening gala

Award-winning actress and recording artist Idina Menzel, who is the voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” and won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the musical “Wicked,” will perform live at the grand opening gala for the $456 million expansion of the Baird Center on May 16 in the new Baird Ballroom on the convention center’s rooftop.

The hit song “Let It Go” in Frozen was voiced by Menzel. This summer she released her latest album, “Drama Queen.”

Menzel will perform at the Baird Center grand opening gala for a special one night only performance.

In a news release, the Wisconsin Center District says the grand opening gala for the expanded Baird Center will feature “world-renowned entertainment, exceptional cuisine and a night of wonder. Guests will enjoy an evening of splendor in the rooftop Baird Ballroom with its sweeping view of Milwaukee from the Baird Sky View Terrace.”

“WCD is well known for our three core values to be bold, be proud, be experience obsessed,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District. “This grand opening gala will set the new bar for events in Milwaukee and beyond, and no detail will be overlooked.”

Table sponsorships for the event are available. The majority of the revenue from table sales will benefit the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).