IAS Inc. sells undisclosed stake to Wisconsin automated packaging system manufacturer

New Berlin-based robotic systems integrator IAS Inc. sold a stake of its company to Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of automated packaging systems based in Oostburg.The terms of the deal were not disclosed. IAS Inc. specializes in developing custom robotics solutions for a variety of automated processes including machine tending, material handling, palletizing and more. As a robotic systems integrator, the company offers services in design, simulation, installation and support.The partial acquisition will allow Viking Masek to leverage IAS capabilities as a custom engineering firm, said Kyle Weise, IAS marketing director. Viking Masek was already a customer of IAS, but the deal formalizes the relationship between both companies, Weise added."This partnership will offer our clients new technology that will supercharge their ability to increase efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness," Viking Masek chief financial officer and co-owner RC Huhn said in a statement. "The combination of IAS robotics with our durable packaging machines and equipment partners will help our clients simplify by providing a single source to meet all of their packaging automation needs."Viking Masek builds integrated packaging systems including premade pouch packing, bagging and multilane stick packaging machines. The company's systems typically package products in the food and beverage industry, including coffee, rice, grains and snacks.IAS recently completed a 15,000 square-foot expansion of its facility in New Berlin. Viking Masek is also in the process of expanding its facility in Oostburg by 33,000 square feet, bringing the facility to a total of 91,000 square feet, according to a press release.