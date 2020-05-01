Robotics integrator IAS Inc. expanding HQ in New Berlin

New Berlin-based robotics integrator IAS Inc. plans to expand its headquarters at 5125 S. Towne Drive to meet increased customer demand.

The company plans to add 15,000 square feet to bring the entire facility to 45,750 square feet. The expansion will mostly add manufacturing space with some office and collaboration rooms.

“We’ll be able to increase our response time, add to our overall project capacity and broaden our in-house engineering capabilities,” said Bryan Brisch, director of business development at IAS.

The expansion and modernization of the company’s facility is also intended to help address customer needs with a focus on the factory of tomorrow.

“We always want to be ready to provide the next step in technology that helps manufacturers do what,” said Paul Szeflinski, president of IAS.

IAS, founded in 1998, provides turn-key automation systems across industries with a focus on designing custom systems to increase throughput and improve quality while meeting safety standards.

