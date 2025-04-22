Milwaukee-based HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary wins top ‘Project Pitch It’ prize

A Milwaukee-based community gathering spot focused on health and wellness won the top ‘Project Pitch It’ prize during episode four.

Entrepreneur Angela Mallett and her business, HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, took home $10,000.

This Milwaukee company is an herbal apothecary, tea café and alcohol-free craft cocktail lounge located at 1819 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

HoneyBee was founded six years ago and started out as a storefront within the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace.

“We have been dubbed by our beloved community as both a healing café and the Starbucks of herbal tea,” said Mallett.

HoneyBee not only offers 28 hand-made tea blends but also herbs by the pound. Eventually, Mallet hopes to have all her tea and teaware branded so customers can experience HoneyBee at home. She also aspires to have HoneyBee locations nationally.

TNT Creative

Entrepreneurs (and twin brothers) Ben and John Teich earned a $5,000 award to support their company, Milwaukee-based TNT Creative.

Growing up, the twins both grew to love their weekly family game nights and playing board games. That love of board games led them to launch their first business.

TNT Creative was formed at the end of 2019 with the sole purpose of creating unique board games. The company’s first game, Mythic Gems, is a build-your-own-adventure tabletop board game. It was crowdfunded through a Kickstarter campaign after raising $15,000.

“We know Mythic Gems is an awesome game, and we have ideas for future games, and we need your help to get those board games in front of more people and bring them together,” said John Teich.

The Teich twins plan to use their funding to support advertising their board game and attending board game conventions.

Midlife Midwife MKE

Dr. Alyson Lippman and her business Midlife Midwife MKE, won a $1,000 prize during episode four of ‘Project Pitch It.’

Lippman is an advanced practice nurse who provides comprehensive women’s health care to patients in midlife through menopause. She also has a national certification as a menopause practitioner.

As women approach the middle stage of their lives, they might not feel like themselves and experience symptoms like anxiousness, physical pains and restlessness, Lippman explained.

“I worked in women’s health for nearly 20 years, and I like to say I aged with my patients,” said Lippman. “We realized there’s a gap in knowledge and care for women in midlife.”

Midlife Midwife MKE offers tailored health care for midlife and perimenopause patients. Each woman receives an individualized plan of care after meeting with Lippman. Treatment might involve things like hormone therapy and supplements.

Lippman hopes to hire someone to help her handle administrative tasks and, eventually, hire more practitioners.

