Brookfield-based Luwello Pet Gear impresses ‘Project Pitch It’ judges

A Brookfield-based business created to help pet lovers take their four-legged friends everywhere with them won the grand prize on this week’s episode of “Project Pitch It.”

Jennifer Logemann and her business, Luwello Pet Gear, earned a $10,000 prize, along with continued mentoring and support.

Luwello creates gear for dog owners looking to live a more active lifestyle with their pets. The company’s product lineup includes belted travel leashes and travel accessories like foldable water dishes.

“If you have dogs like I do, then you probably love taking them with you everywhere you go,” said Logemann. “You know that something can go wrong if you don’t have the right gear…leashes that tangle and fray or simply gear that doesn’t travel well.”

Luwello products all feature durable, extra-strong stitching. The company also donates 10% of all proceeds to support canine cancer research, in support of Logemann’s late dog.

Nurse Disrupted

Bre Loughlin and her business, Madison-based Nurse Disrupted, took home a $5,000 prize this week.

Nurse Disrupted, launched in 2020, is a virtual nursing platform that helps hospitals recruit and retain nurses.

Loughlin, a longtime nurse, knows firsthand how difficult staffing is within Wisconsin’s hospital systems.

“We’re about 1,400 nurses short,” she said. “Because of staffing constraints, Wisconsin’s hospitals are having financing constraints as well.”

Loughlin explained that nearly 43% of Wisconsin hospitals that remain open are “bleeding money.” That’s where the Nurse Disrupted platform comes into play. The technology was specifically designed to allow nurses to work from home.

Nurse Disrupted can also be used to support in-house hospital staff with tasks like discharging patients, saving hospitals time and money. For every hour of time saved, Loughlin estimates hospitals save about $13,000.

“When nurses can work from home, 85% of us will pick up an extra four hours or more each week,” said Loughlin. “We’ve lost a lot of nurses due to retirement. When nurses can practice with a video visit, they can come back to the profession they love.”

UnBar

Ayden Fowler, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, won $1,000 to support his business, called UnBar.

Fowler has been making soap since he was three years old, with the support of his grandparents. He decided to launch UnBar to help people address common mental health struggles like anxiety.

UnBar is a line of soap also designed to support a user’s mental wellness. Each bar of soap is infused with essential oils. The scents used in each UnBar product are proven to be “grounding,” said Fowler, citing a Harvard study.

UnBar packaging also features a QR code that directs customers to mental health resources, guided prompts and affirmations.

“While many wellness products claim they help, they’re filled with toxic chemicals that harm more than healing,” said Fowler.

BizTimes Media serves as a media sponsor for “Project Pitch It.” Episode three airs on March 29 at 10:35 p.m. on WISN-TV 12 ABC and Wisconsin’s statewide network affiliates.

