‘Project Pitch It’ returns for season nine on March 15

“Project Pitch It,” a local TV show similar to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will return on March 15 to highlight entrepreneurs – young and old — from across the state.

Joining season nine as a mogul is Gina Della from Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin. She is the first female general manager at Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin. Della has agreed to help mentor all of the moguls participating in season nine of the show.

The rest of season nine’s moguls include EMTEQ co-founder Jerry Jendusa, Milwaukee Admirals owner and CEO Harris Turer, WEC Energy Group chairman Gale Klappa, Gruber Law Offices founder and CEO David Gruber, attorney Steven Gruber and DNA Network president and CEO Dr. Debbie Allen.

“Project Pitch It” contestants compete for one of three cash prizes, ranging from $500 to $10,000, along with mentorship and resources to support their small business. Season nine will highlight student entrepreneurs during two episodes.

Over the years, $4 million in cash and resources have been invested in participating entrepreneurs.

“Project Pitch It is all about lifting up entrepreneurs and fueling their dreams,” said Bev Greenberg, creator and executive producer of the show. “Over eight seasons, we’ve helped 200 entrepreneurs thrive—98% are still in business, creating over 500 jobs across Wisconsin. It’s inspiring to witness the creativity and passion from Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs.”

The new season of “Project Pitch It” will once again air on WISN-TV 12 ABC and Wisconsin’s statewide network affiliates. Episode one premieres at 10:35 p.m. on March 15.

The title sponsor for season nine of the show is Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin, with WISN-TV 12 and BizTimes Milwaukee serving as media sponsors.