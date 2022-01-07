Health care real estate investor buys new Ascension Mequon clinic property for $16.2 million

New clinic slated to open in spring

By
Alex Zank
An exterior rendering of the new Ascension Medical Group clinic in Mequon.
Nashville, Tennessee-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired a soon-to-open Ascension Wisconsin outpatient medical clinic in Mequon for $16.19 million, according to state records. The clinic property is at the northwest corner of West Highland…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

