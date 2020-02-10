Ascension Wisconsin plans new medical clinic in Mequon

Ascension Wisconsin plans to build a 29,500-square-foot outpatient medical clinic in Mequon.

The health system will develop the facility on a vacant site at 1310 W. Highland Road, located across North Port Washington Road from its existing clinic at 12800 N. Port Washington Road. The current clinic’s services would be relocated to the new building when it opens, according to plans submitted to the city.

The site is located a half-mile south of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee at 13111 N. Port Washington Road.

The new clinic would provide primary care and specialty care, including podiatry and dermatology.

In addition to Ascension Medical Group, it would house Madison Medical Affiliates and Premier Radiology.

Ascension Wisconsin last week announced it has entered a joint venture with Premier Radiology Wisconsin to develop new freestanding imaging centers throughout metro Milwaukee and Racine. Premier Radiology will also manage operations at existing Ascension outpatient sites under the agreement.

Ascension Medical Group is expected to see between 40 and 50 patients daily at the new Mequon clinic; Madison Medical Affiliates would see between 60 and 70 patients; and Premier Radiology would see between 20 and 30.

Across all practices, the new clinic is expected to have between 60 and 70 employees. It would operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both Ascension and Madison Medical Affiliates expect to collaborate with Concordia University, which is located a half-mile from the proposed clinic, on student learning opportunities at the new facility, according to health systems’ plans.

Other health systems area also growing their footprint in Mequon. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is building a 17,000-square-foot hospital, with a seven-bed emergency department and eight inpatient beds, across the street from the health system’s existing Mequon Health Center at 11430 N. Port Washington Road.