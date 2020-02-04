Ascension Wisconsin enters joint venture to develop freestanding imaging centers

Ascension Wisconsin said it has entered a joint venture with radiology services provider Premier Radiology Wisconsin to develop new freestanding imaging centers throughout metro Milwaukee and Racine.

Premier Radiology is a multi-state outpatient diagnostic imaging network that provides MRI, PET/CT, mammography, ultrasound, x-ray and other imaging services. The network currently operates at Ascension Wisconsin’s new Mount Pleasant health center, 10180 Washington Ave.

The company said on its website it plans to open new locations in Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Franklin, Wauwatosa and Glendale in the coming months.

“We are proud of our partnership with Ascension Wisconsin and the opportunity to bring affordable, outpatient imaging services to the region,” said Dr. Chad Calendine, president of Premier Radiology. “As we continue to grow, we look forward to caring for patients together and living our mission—providing compassionate, quality health care.”

In addition to building new centers, Premier Radiology will manage operations at existing Ascension Wisconsin outpatient sites under the new joint venture.

“Premier Radiology shares our commitment to providing convenient access to care at an affordable cost,” said Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin. “We look forward to working together to make health care more accessible for the communities we’re privileged to serve.”

Premier said it will offer same-day appointments and reports at its imaging centers.