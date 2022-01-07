Investment firm buys suburban medical facilities for $92.6 million

Chicago-based real estate investment management firm Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC
has purchased three suburban Milwaukee medical facilities for $92.59 million, according to state records.
The deal involved three properties, two in Mequon and one in Menomonee Falls. Two are occupied by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the other is a Children's Wisconsin clinic.
Harrison Street bought them from affiliates of Ryan Cos. US LLC
. The Minneapolis-based company built the facilities and was leasing them to the health care systems.
The Froedtert Mequon Health Center, at 11430 N. Port Washington Road, commanded the highest sale price of $50.21 million. The three-story facility totals 89,300 square feet, and was built in 2017, according to Ryan Cos.
The second Froedtert facility was its Integrated Service Center
at 12999 Nightengale Way, Menomonee Falls. It sold for $19.9 million. The 100,000-square-foot building was built in 2016. It includes 60,000 square feet of warehouse space, and 40,000 square feet of office and lab space.
The Children's Wisconsin clinic in Mequon, at 1655 W. Mequon Road, went for $22.48 million. Ryan Cos. completed construction
of the 40,000-square-foot clinic in 2016.
A Harrison Street spokesperson did not provide a comment on the deal. Ryan Cos. did not respond to a request for comment.