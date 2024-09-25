Harley-Davidson recalls more than 40,000 bikes due to electrical issue

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson has voluntarily recalled 41,637 of its motorcycles after becoming aware of a problem with some of the bikes’ electrical systems and wiring.

Certain model year 2024 FLHX motorcycles manufactured between October 2023 and July 2024 have been recalled, according to a Sept. 11 report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Just 1% of the total 41,637 motorcycles are estimated to be impacted by the defect.

The bikes’ voltage regulator output wire may rub on the front corner of the crankcase, exposing wire and causing an electrical circuit, according to documents submitted to the NHTSA. A short can result in the loss of electrical power and drive power.

Harley-Davidson said it is aware of nine field reports related to the defect, but no reported crashes.

The recall repair will include inspection of the voltage regulator output wire harness and installation of a secondary retention strap. All vehicles will have a secondary retention strap installed to ensure proper wire routing.

“In the unlikely event that damage to the voltage regulator output harness is found, a recall kit consisting of a wire harness extension will be installed to replace the damaged wiring harness prior to the installation of the secondary retention strap,” reads the notice. “Owners of affected motorcycles will be advised to arrange service with an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, who will perform the remedy at no charge to the customer.”

A little more than a year ago, Harley-Davidson recalled 21 motorcycle models after the company discovered an issue with the rear shock absorber fasteners used within the products.