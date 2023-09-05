Harley-Davidson issues recall for 21 motorcycle models due to issue with fasteners

Harley-Davidson is recalling 21 motorcycle models after the company discovered an issue with the rear shock absorber fasteners used within the products.

A letter from the company to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explains a fastener securing the rear shock absorber may break and allow the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure. There are 65,310 motorcycles that have potentially been affected by this issue.

Harley models affected include certain 2018-2019 FLDE, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2018-2023 FLHCS, 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2020-2023 FXLRS, 2022-2023 FXLRST and 2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles.

“Dealers will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 5,” according to the recall notice.

A safety recall report submitted to the NHTSA states Harley was made aware of a service request that alleged a rear shock adjuster made contact with a rear tire, eventually resulting in a loss of air pressure, on June 1. After several months of further investigation, Harley authorized the voluntary recall on Aug. 15.

The issue will be resolved by increasing the diameter of the rear shock absorber fasteners, according to the safety recall report.

This recall is unrelated to an earlier series of incidents that led Harley to suspend motorcycle assembly and shipments twice within the last year. In May of 2022 and June of 2021, Harley was forced to suspend all motorcycle assembly and shipments due to an issue linked to New Hampshire-based supplier Proterial Cable America. The issue was related to brake hose assemblies.