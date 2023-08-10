Harley-Davidson reveals supplier that caused recent assembly suspensions

Harley-Davidson headquarters
Harley-Davidson Inc.'s headquarters in Milwaukee.

Harley-Davidson has disclosed the circumstances that led the Milwaukee-based company to suspend motorcycle assembly and shipments twice within the last year. In May of 2022, Harley announced it would be suspending “all vehicle assembly and shipments” for two weeks after discovering issues with one of its suppliers. In June of 2023, Harley was once again

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
