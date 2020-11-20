Harley-Davidson Museum to close temporarily due to COVID-19 spread

The Harley-Davidson Museum has joined a handful of major downtown Milwaukee attractions closing to the public until next year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the metro area.

The museum announced Friday that its 400 W. Canal St. building will be closed starting today, through at least Jan. 3, 2021. Its Holiday Weekend sale, originally scheduled for Nov. 27-29, will be postponed to a later date. MOTOR Bar & Restaurant will also halt operations, including carry-out and delivery operations, and will reopen when it’s deemed safe to do so.

“After assessing the City of Milwaukee Order 4.2 and the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the H-D Museum has made this decision in an effort to help keep guests and staff safe,” the organization said in a news release.

The announcement follows similar moves by the Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee Public Museum, which both closed to the public earlier this week. Discovery World also announced Friday that its doors will close for the remainder of 2020, with intentions to reopen in 2021. It’s the second time this year that the city’s cultural institutions are forced to close due to the ongoing pandemic.

Under the current phase of the city’s public health order, gatherings are limited to 25% of a location’s total occupancy and one person for every 30 square feet of floor space, or 10 people indoors.

After shutting down in the spring, the H-D Museum reopened in June with new health and safety protocols including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, social distancing signage, and required face coverings.

Those who have already reserved H-D Museum admission tickets are asked to contact the museum for refunds or rescheduling.

While its doors are closed, the H-D Museum plans to keep website and social media channels active with virtual gallery talks, behind-the-scenes video vignettes and “engaging stories of innovation, perseverance and adventure,” according to the release. Merchandise is available to purchase through its online gift shop.