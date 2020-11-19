Milwaukee Art Museum closing until January

The Milwaukee Art Museum is closing to the public until next year in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The museum announced it closes today and will remain closed until at least Jan. 2.

After shutting down in the spring, MAM reopened in July with new safety protocols, including more cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations and dedicated pathways through the galleries.

“The museum recently received clarity on the restrictions outlined in the Milwaukee Public Health Order 4.2 and is joining Milwaukee museums in putting the safety of visitors and staff first,” MAM said in a statement. “In the interim, staff will continue working from home, ensuring that the museum remains a vital resource for the community both online today and when we reopen our doors in the future.”

Under the current phase of the city’s public health order, gatherings are limited to 25% of a location’s total occupancy and one person for every 30 square feet of floor space, or 10 people indoors.

Those who have already reserved MAM admission tickets will be refunded. MAM will offer virtual programming on its website, including virtual tours of gallery spaces, art projects for kids and families and interviews with artists.