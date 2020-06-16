Milwaukee Art Museum announces reopening plan

The Milwaukee Art Museum announced it will begin a phased reopening this summer.

The museum said Tuesday it will open its galleries to the public in “midsummer” with new safety protocols in place. It did not specify an opening date.

The museum has been closed since March 15, when it shut its doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Admission during the first month of the museum’s reopening will be free, thanks to The Krei Family in Memory of Melinda.

New protocols will include “robust cleaning procedures,” installing hand sanitizing stations at entrance points and throughout the galleries, and requiring all staff and visitors to wear cloth face coverings.

The museum will also establish a dedicated pathway through the Collection Galleries on the main level to encourage social distancing, and a new digital timed-ticketing system will provide a touchless experience. The museum also utilizes a MERV15 air filtration in the campus HVAC system, which is considered hospital grade, the museum said.

Priority hours will be reserved for first responders and vulnerable populations.

Museum employees deemed necessary will begin working on-site in mid-June, while many staff members will continue working from home, the museum said.

“Our staff and board have been working diligently behind the scenes to plan for our reopening in a very measured and thoughtful way. The museum is a complex organization that requires a carefully orchestrated, phased reopening to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director of the Milwaukee Art Museum. “We look forward to seeing our visitors and staff return, and to providing our community with the opportunity to stand again before the art, to find inspiration and moments of peace.”