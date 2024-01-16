Harley-Davidson announces headliners for 2024 Homecoming Festival

Iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers and country singers Jelly Roll and Hardy will headline Harley-Davidson‘s now-annual Homecoming Festival this summer, set for July 25-28 in downtown Milwaukee.

Like last year, the performances will again take place at Veterans Park along the city’s lakefront, with Jelly Roll and Hardy booked for July 26 and Red Hot Chili Peppers booked for July 27, according to a news release Tuesday.

Festival events are also planned at the Harley-Davidson Museum in the Menomonee Valley, the new Davidson Park at the company’s headquarters on West Juneau Avenue, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Tickets for the four-day rally will go on sale starting Jan. 18 on the event’s website.

Last year’s Homecoming Festival — marking the brand’s 120th anniversary — drew record attendance between the 80,000 people who saw concert headliners Green Day and Foo Fighters, 130,000 people who visited the Harley-Davidson Museum festival grounds and the 7,000 motorcycles that participated in the parade through downtown Milwaukee.

Harley’s 2024 rally will pay special tribute to the contributions of former senior vice president and chief styling officer Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson. The son of former Harley-Davidson president William H. Davidson and grandson of Harley-Davidson co-founder William A. Davidson, Willie G. worked for the company for 49 years before retiring in 2012.

Other musical artists scheduled to perform during the four-day festival include Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Hueston, and Shaylen on July 26 and The Offspring, Cypress Hill, Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom on July 27.

Additional details, including the full performance schedule, will be announced at a later date, the company said.