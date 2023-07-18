Harley says its anniversary celebration drew ‘record attendance’

Harley-Davidson on Tuesday said its 2023 Homecoming Festival to celebrate the company’s 120th anniversary attracted “record attendance” for the event in Milwaukee that has been held for every five years, but will now be an annual event going forward.

The Green Day and Foo Fighters concerts at Veterans Park on Friday and Saturday nights attracted more than 80,000 attendees, the company said.

Over the four days of the festival, 73,000 motorcycles lined the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds and 130,000 attendees checked out attractions there including food trucks, motorcycle displays, demo ride opportunities, a BMX stunt show, custom and vintage motorcycle shows and musical entertainment, the company said.

There were 7,000 motorcycles that participated in the Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Motorcycle Parade through downtown Milwaukee, the company said.

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships hosted events and entertainment during the festival. Dealerships that participated included House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend), and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

VISIT Milwaukee had projected that the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival would have an economic impact of $95 million on the Milwaukee area.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be held on July 25-28.