See photos: Foo Fighters concert, motorcycle parade among highlights of Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

That familiar engine rumble was a constant sound across the Milwaukee area over the weekend as an estimated 200,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders from roughly 50 countries took to the streets in celebration of the iconic brand’s 120th anniversary.

The four-day Homecoming Festival ran Thursday through Sunday, with events at Veterans Park along downtown Milwaukee’s lakefront, the Harley-Davidson Museum in the Menomonee Valley, Harley-Davidson’s powertrain operations in Menomonee Falls and several Harley-Davidson dealerships in the suburbs. Veterans Park was the epicenter of day-long activities and music, including headliners Green Day on Friday night and Foo Fighters on Saturday night.

VISIT Milwaukee estimates the event had an economic impact of $95 million on the Milwaukee area. Going forward, Harley-Davidson intends to host its Homecoming Festival here as an annual event, not just every five years. Next year’s event is set for July 25-28.

See photos from Saturday’s festivities at Veterans Park:

The 120th anniversary celebration culminated Sunday afternoon with an hour-long parade that saw thousands of bikers make their way through the city. The parade route started at American Family Field and ended at Veterans Park. Harley enthusiasts from nearly every corner of the globe participated in the parade. Several brought along flags representing their home countries, cities, and cultures.

See photos from Sunday’s parade: