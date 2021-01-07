Good City Brewing to open taproom at Mayfair Collection

Good City Brewing Co. on Thursday announced plans to open a third taproom, at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa.

The Milwaukee-based craft brewer will take over the 8,000-square-foot former ABV Social space, located at 11200 W. Burleigh Street. The sports bar and restaurant recently closed after four years in business. Good City’s Wauwatosa taproom is slated to open this spring, with tentative plans for an outdoor pop-up beer garden leading up to its launch.

The decision to expand amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic is both exciting and surreal, said Good City co-founder Dan Katt.

“When (Mayfair Collection developer) HSA reached out to us late last year about opening a new location, our initial thought was that we were crazy for even entertaining the idea,” Katt said in a news release. “But a pillar of our business since day one has been risk taking, and we thought the opening of this taproom would time well with vaccinations and the overall trajectory of the pandemic.”

The taproom will serve Good City fan favorites such as curry fries and burgers, as well as innovative new brews from its Indigo experimental series, according to the release.

Good City launched its flagship brewery in 2016 on Milwaukee’s East Side, and expanded two years later with a second production site and taproom along the entertainment block near Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. In July 2018, the business purchased a 53,000-square-foot building at the Century City business park on Milwaukee’s northwest side to relocate its office and warehouse operation.

The move into Wauwatosa follows the brewery’s temporary drive-thru operation last year at Mayfair Mall. With both of its taprooms closed due to COVID-19, Good City took over a drive-thru at the former Bank Mutual building and converted it into a curbside pick-up location for packs and growlers of its craft beer as well as hats and other merchandise.

A native of the Wauwatosa area, himself, Katt said the brewery has always had its eyes on expansion opportunities there.

“The pandemic has certainly impacted everyone, but the hospitality industry in particular has been hit hard,” said Good City co-founder David Dupee. “We feel incredibly grateful to still be standing and will do everything within our power to create and preserve service industry jobs.”

Securing Good City as a new tenant is a step in the right direction for the Mayfair Collection and its developer HSA Commercial Real Estate, after having suffered several restaurant closures.

ABV Social was the last of four concepts owned by Phoenix Hospitality Group to close at the mixed-use project. Osgood’s, Café Grace and Tacqueria El Jefe, in addition to AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack Express, all closed within the past year, leaving the Corner Bakery Cafe, Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe, and Pizza Man as Mayfair Collection’s remaining restaurants.

“We are so excited to bring this beloved local brewery to The Mayfair Collection,” said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail leasing and marketing for HSA Commercial Real Estate. “As we continue to build and grow this new community, we think that the Good City taproom is going to be the perfect spot for our guests and residents to grab a beer, watch a game, and have some fun.”

Both Good City taproom locations are open for dine-in service under COVID-19 safety plans approved by the City of Milwaukee. There is limited indoor seating with six patrons per table and six feet of distance between tables; face masks are requires and reservations are available.