Good City Brewing opens drive thru at Mayfair Mall

Good City Brewing has taken over a former bank drive thru at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa to operate a second curbside pick-up location while its taprooms remain closed due to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee-based craft brewer opened the drive thru on Monday, selling packs and growlers of its beer as well as hats and other merchandise. It’s part of Mayfair’s new curbside shopping initiative, which allows some retailers to open with limited operations.

“We want to serve our community and customers by providing creative shopping solutions during this uncertain time as we all work to responsibly turn the dial,” said general manager Chris Jaeger. “We’re excited to partner with a prominent local brewery to provide our customers with a unique curbside experience.”

Good City has operated curbside beer and food service out of its East Side location on North Farwell Avenue since mid-March when the state ordered bars and restaurants to close to the public.

Its downtown Milwaukee location near Fiserv Forum closed a week earlier due to the postponement of the NBA season and several major concerts.

Good City’s partnership with Mayfair allows the brewery to expand curbside operations that have exceeded expectations, said co-founder Dan Katt.

“We’ve been humbled by the customer support that has allowed us to keep our skeleton crew employed during these difficult times,” he said. “Mayfair’s partnership will make it possible for us to bring back even more of our team members.”

The Mayfair drive thru is a contactless operation. Customers can place their orders in advance via Good City’s website or on site using a credit card. Cash is not accepted.

“Team member and customer safety is our top priority,” said co-founder David Dupee. “We’ll incorporate the same measures adopted at our East Side location to ensure an environment that is safe for all of us to seek the good.”

Starting Monday, May 4 Good City’s drive thru will operate 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayfair North Office Tower.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.