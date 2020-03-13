Good City Brewing closes downtown taproom “until further notice”

Milwaukee-based craft brewer Good City Brewing LLC announced today that it will close its downtown Milwaukee location, which is part of the entertainment block near Fiserv Forum, “until further notice.”

The suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of several concerts and other events in downtown Milwaukee, as a response to the coronavirus, made the move necessary, said Good City Brewing co-founder and chief executive officer Dan Katt.

Good City Brewing will continue to book and host private events at the downtown venue.

In addition, its taproom and brewery on Milwaukee’s East Side will remain open, Katt said in a news release.

“This is not a decision we take lightly as it has ripple effects across our entire business, and most importantly our valued employees, customers, and vendors who have made our business what it is today,” Katt said. “We are working to minimize the impact on our staff and the business overall, but this is unequivocally the biggest challenge we have ever faced.

“We have been fortunate over the past four years to play a significant role in Milwaukee’s resurgence as we ‘Seek the Good’ of our city, and we hope to play a bigger role in helping Milwaukee rebound from this public health crisis. As we look ahead into an uncertain future, we are thankful for each day and grateful for the ongoing support from this community that we love and call our home.”