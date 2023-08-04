Glenroy names new CEO, president

Menomonee Falls-based flexible packaging manufacturer Glenroy announced this week the appointment of both a new chief executive officer and a new president.
Kate Juehring,a third-generation company owner, has been named Glenroy’s newest CEO. She will continue to serve in her role as chairman of the board.
"As a family-owned business, having a family member in this pivotal position holds significant importance for Glenroy," said the company in a press release. "Katie has proven herself as an exceptional leader through her diligent efforts in various capacities within the organization."
Juehring replaces David Coursaut, who was named president and CEO at the end of last year.
To fill the position of president, company leadership has promoted Evan Arnold to the role.
"Evan’s invaluable contributions to the company have played a pivotal role in driving innovation, cultivating a dedicated culture, and upholding the company’s core values," reads the company's statement. "This advancement is a testament to his unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and diligent efforts, all of which have significantly contributed to Glenroy’s continued success."
Founded in 1965, Glenroy provides flexographic printing, extrusion lamination, adhesive lamination, slitting and minishing and premade pouching.