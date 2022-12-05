Menomonee Falls-based Glenroy names new president and CEO

Menomonee Falls-based flexible packaging manufacturer Glenroy Inc. has named David Corsaut as president and chief executive officer. He replaces Tom Danneker,who previously held the role. Glenroy leadership said Monday that Danneker has "moved on to pursue other opportunities." [caption id="attachment_559922" align="alignleft" width="154"] David Corsaut[/caption] "I'm excited about leading Glenroy on our journey toward becoming the authority in sustainable flexible packaging solutions," said Corsaut. "I look forward to creating value for customers and exceeding their expectations with world-class flexible packaging that meets all their needs from product protection to sustainability." Corsaut will maintain his position on Glenroy’s Board of Directors. As the new president and CEO, he will lead the company with a focus on delivering sustainable solutions to serve the next generation. Corsaut has experience as a C-suite executive within both publicly traded and privately held companies. He has managed and advised companies in a variety of industries including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, global technology and global logistics. Founded in 1965, Glenroy provides flexographic printing, extrusion lamination, adhesive lamination, slitting and minishing and premade pouching.
