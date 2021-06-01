Generac acquires UK advanced controls designer and manufacturer

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Generac's headquarters in the Town of Genesee
Town of Genesee-based Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired United Kingdom-based Deep Sea Electronics in a deal valued at more than $340 million. DSE is a designer and manufacturer of generator controllers, automatic transfer switch controllers,…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

