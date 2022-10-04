Generac acquires industrial IoT firm, inks hydrogen generator distribution deal

Generac Power Systems
has acquired Blue Pillar
, an Indiana-based industrial IoT software company that designs and manages products to enable distributed energy generation monitoring and control. Terms of the deal, which closed Monday, were not disclosed. In announcing the deal, the companies noted they share a mutual customer base and have highly compatible product offerings. The acquisition will allow Town of Genesee-based Generac to better integrate Blue Pillar into its power generation products and provide monitoring and control as a built in feature. "As a result of the acquisition, we will be able to provide customers and utility partners with an even broader suite of services, including holistic site monitoring,” said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of industrial – Americas at Generac. “Monitoring and control capabilities are integral to reducing reliance on the power grid, managing energy consumption and associated costs, as well as improving the overall performance of equipment.” Brad Witter, who founded Blue Pillar in Indianapolis in 2006, said the company has worked alongside Generac for years. "Now, as part of the Generac team, we will be able to best use our skillsets and leverage the capabilities of our platform to redefine and shape the future of connectivity solutions,” Witter said. The deal is the second major agreement Generac has announced this week. On Monday, the company said it had reached a distribution agreement with EODev
, a French developer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators. The deal calls for Generac to offer EODev’s large-scale GEH2 unit
to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows us to provide solutions that are engineered for the planet, while delivering value to customers committed to investments in carbon-free solutions,” Wilde said. “Hydrogen fuel cell power generators can play an important component in the expanding alternative energy space, and the GEH2 platform demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge products that improve energy resiliency, optimize energy efficiency, and lead in environmental stewardship.”