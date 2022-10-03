New Berlin-based commercial cleaning company acquired by St. Louis-based company

St. Louis-based commercial cleaning and janitorial services provider 4M Building Solutions has acquired New Berlin-based Eagle Enterprises, Ltd., a commercial cleaning company serving the Milwaukee and Madison areas. The sale agreement went into effect on Saturday,…

acq

The sale agreement went into effect on Saturday, Oct. 1, announced Tim M. Murch, chairman and CEO of St. 4M, and Amy Gottheardt-Muench, president of Eagle Enterprises.

“In our experience, the success of an acq uisition is directly tied to the two companies’ upfront alignment in culture, quality, reputation, and how that business treats its team members,” said Murch. “Eagle has a stellar reputation in Wisconsin. It’s our responsibility and honor to continue that decades-long legacy.”

The Eagle Enterprises acq uisition is 4M’s third in 2022 and the company’s 10th over four years. Wisconsin is a new market—the 15th state—for 4M, which reported 2021 revenue of nearly $106 million, a five-year growth period exceeding 100%.

Gottheardt-Muench is the second-generation owner of privately held Eagle Enterprises, the company her father founded in 1995.

Eagle Enterprises’ cleaning, janitorial, and disinfection services various industries including class A office buildings, corporate headquarters, churches, education/higher education, light manufacturing, and retail.

“This business has been a wonderful journey for our family,” said Gottheardt-Muench. “My late father established our simple business model: Provide the best possible service and treat others how you want to be treated. Our exceptional team of dedicated, diligent employees carried out that vision. We’re proud of our business and thrilled that 4M will continue that commitment to service. Most importantly, we are grateful that our teammates will have the continued opportunity to grow and flourish in a rapidly expanding company that’s well respected throughout the industry.”