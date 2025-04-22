Gas Light Building downtown sold to Miami firm at sheriff’s sale

The Gas Light Building in downtown Milwaukee was sold at a Monday sheriff’s sale to Miami-based investment and asset manager Rialto Capital Advisors.

Located at 626 E. Wisconsin Ave., the building was sold for $4 million, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

The 20-story, 132,000-square-foot building is about 63% vacant, and has an assessed value of $17.4 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

In January, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge issued a $14 million default foreclosure judgement against the building’s previous owner, Chicago-based M&J Wilkow.

Rialto Capital Advisors was a plaintiff in that foreclosure suit as the loan servicer for Wilmington Trust National Associate, which is the trustee for Comm 2015-PC1 Mortgage Trust, the loan’s actual holder.

Rialto Capital Advisors is a vertically integrated commercial real estate company that invests and manages real estate assets throughout the capital structure, including loans, securities and actual properties.

The company specializes in managing and capitalizing on distressed opportunities, according to its website.

“We understand the cyclicality of real estate markets and continuously focus on active control over assets and the value-add process, prudent use of leverage and returning capital to investors,” its website says.

Rialto Capital Advisors did not respond to request for comment.

