Atlanta-based developer to demolish Brookfield office building to make way for new apartment building

Atlanta-based real estate development firm Atlantic Residential
is planning to add an additional 210 apartments to its Brookfield Reserve
apartment complex in the Bishop’s Woods office park southeast of Bluemound Road and Sunny Slope Road in Brookfield.
The firm plans to tear down the existing three-story office building at 450 N. Sunny Slope Road, which is “primarily vacant,” according to Emily Zandt
, associate planner for the city of Brookfield, and build a new four-story luxury apartment building at the site.
The building is planned for a 6.3-acre site west of the existing Brookfield Reserve apartment complex and would feature an indoor co-working space, leasing office, a dog walk, fire tables, an outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, outdoor gathering spaces with seating, outdoor co-workspaces, and an outdoor gaming area, according to conceptual plans.
The new building would feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, similar to the existing development.
Atlantic Residential will seek neighborhood input for its conceptual plans at a public comment meeting on April 29. Official plans and an application will be brought in front of the city’s Plan Commission on May 12.
Brookfield Reserve’s existing complex was completed in 2019 and features 194 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedroom units. Its “Phase 2” plans were not included in its original Brookfield Reserve proposal, according to Zandt.
